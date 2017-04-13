The Alberton Regals are finalists for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup as representatives of P.E.I.

The national competition awards the trophy to the peewee hockey team that contributes the most to their community away from the rink.

The Regals got involved after their coach Mitch Illsley heard about the contest from the president of the Alberton Minor Hockey Association.

"It would be great for Alberton," he said. "It's such a great community, everybody is so close together."

Growing pains

Two years ago the kids were on the ice four times with no guidance because the team didn't have a coach.

Illsley stepped up and volunteered to lead them. "It's definitely been a struggle," he said of his time since taking the helm.

The Alberton Minor Hockey Association would receive $5,000 if the Regals win the Good Deeds Cup. (Hockey PEI)

"We made it through last year, and learned a lot of things along the way, and this year here, we definitely had another hurdle"

This season the team was short of players and needed a goalie. After solving the first problem, they found a keeper who played far above his age range.

"He was playing against kids, some of them five years older than him," Illsley said.

Charitable deeds

To be eligible for the cup, teams have to do at least one charitable work in the community.

For the Regals, this was a day of collecting non-perishable food items door-to-door.

Coach of the Regals Mitch Illsley said the team has overcome obstacles over the past couple of seasons. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The team collected $1,300 worth of food and donated it to the Caring Cupboard in West Prince.

As finalists they have already been awarded $2,000 for the team and $7,000 for the charity of their choice.

What's at stake?

If the Regals win at the cup they would win another $15,000 for the charity of their choice, $10,000 for the team and $5,000 each for the Alberton Minor Hockey Association and Hockey P.E.I.

They have decided to donate $3,000 of the team's winnings to charity as well.

The team was without a coach two years ago when Mitch Illsley volunteered to take the helm. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The winning squad will get a visit from former NHL player Ryan Smyth during a live broadcast on Sportsnet during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Going through the whole voting process it's amazing to see how the community comes together," said Illsley.

"It would be great for the community. And the kids, they'll never forget it."