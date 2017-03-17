A group in western P.E.I. would like to create a park in front of a new seniors' home.
The Alberton group wants to make the green space in front of the new Maplewood Manor into a park that would include a walking track and flower beds.
"Brighten this green space up and make it a facility that is available for everybody to use, and encourage activity and social interaction, encourage volunteerism within the community," said organizer Kathryn Curtis.
"It also provides an opportunity and a space for us, the town, to hold special events so that we can celebrate our 150th year of Canada in a safe environment where the public is not mixing with cars and traffic and stuff like that."
Curtis said her group has already secured $23,000 in funding from the New Horizons for Seniors Program.
The province owns the land proposed for the park, and the group is working on getting access to it.
