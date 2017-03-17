A group in western P.E.I. would like to create a park in front of a new seniors' home.

The Alberton group wants to make the green space in front of the new Maplewood Manor into a park that would include a walking track and flower beds.

"Brighten this green space up and make it a facility that is available for everybody to use, and encourage activity and social interaction, encourage volunteerism within the community," said organizer Kathryn Curtis.

"It also provides an opportunity and a space for us, the town, to hold special events so that we can celebrate our 150th year of Canada in a safe environment where the public is not mixing with cars and traffic and stuff like that."

Curtis said her group has already secured $23,000 in funding from the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

The province owns the land proposed for the park, and the group is working on getting access to it.

With files from Alison Jenkins