Ellen MacLeod was walking along the beach close to the harbour in Alberton, P.E.I., when she noticed something strange protruding from the wet red sand.

Some driftwood, perhaps? Couldn't just be that, she said. The wood was all ragged and covered in moss and had some sort of form to it.

Drawn by the mystery

"I went to social media looking for insight or opinion, either people say they're absolutely sure it's a wharf or they're absolutely sure it's a ship," MacLeod said.

She's not the first one to come across the mysterious wood.

Truth is, no one knows what it is — at least not yet — but the debate rages on online.

"I'm leaning more towards it being a ship because that part has a little bit more mystery to it," MacLeod said.

'Curiosity got the best of me'

"My first impression was of course it had to be a ship. That was the exciting part and we were hoping it was — I asked a local, he said it could have possibly been there since the 1870s."

She went home that night after seeing it for the first time and couldn't stop thinking about what it could be.

What could it be? (Submitted by Ellen MacLeod)

So she went back.

"Curiosity got the best of me"

Went back with shovel in hand

The mysterious protruding wood rests at the edge of the water line and can only be seen on low tide, MacLeod said.

"We went back again, took a shovel and tried to dig but the water was rushing in."

MacLeod said she found wooden planks and pegs that resemble the form of a ship. (Submitted by Ellen MacLeod)

She said they found what looked like to us, wooden pegs as well as planks.

"We also found it looked like planking which was running horizontal on the outside of the post and the inside of the post."

Looking for answers

MacLeod has contacted the Alberton Museum, sought advice online and even contacted a couple historians to try and find out what exactly the mysterious wood is.

The thought of it possibly being an old ship excites her.

"It would be awesome — If it worked out to be that, that's quite exciting."