The town of Alberton, P.E.I., is hoping to encourage people to build homes in a new subdivision on Emma Drive by offering a break on property taxes.

The town will refund the municipal portion of property taxes for seven years for new homes started within 18 months of the land purchase.

"It's a pretty good incentive for any young people or anybody at all who wants to build," said Mayor Mike Murphy.

"We have about 20 lots that are ready for development. The road in there is all built to government standards. Your sewer system is run in there, so it's just a matter of hooking your ladder along their lines. It's a very nice quiet subdivision."

The tax savings will depend on the value of the home.