Poorly discarded embers are being blamed for fire that destroyed a barn in Elmsdale, western P.E.I., on Monday.
The Alberton Fire Department battled the blaze with help from the Tignish Fire Department.
The Provincial Fire Marshall's office said the Alberton fire chief advised it that the fire started on an exterior wall of the barn, and said the fire was caused by poorly discarded embers.
