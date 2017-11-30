Charlottetown resident Al Douglas has officially thrown his hat in the ring to become the next mayor of Charlottetown.

Though the election won't take place for another 11 months, Douglas announced Thursday that he's after the job and hitting the campaign trail.

"I decided to run for mayor because I love this city, I'm so passionate about this city and I love being an ambassador for this city," Douglas said.

"But there's so much more we can do with it."

'My love for Charlottetown is huge'

As well as being a photographer, he's worked with several businesses and organizations across the province such as Music P.E.I., the East Coast Music Association, P.E.I. Brewing Company and more.

Douglas, 30, said he's taking the next 11 months to learn from residents to see how he can mesh his vision for the city with people's wants and needs.

And, he said, being a younger candidate is "a positive thing" in running for mayor.

"I think it's time to have new ideas and a fresh face in government," he added.

"My love for Charlottetown is huge and I love being the ambassador for this city and I can't wait to take that on in an official role."