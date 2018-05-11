Al Douglas pulls out of Charlottetown mayor's race

Al Douglas has withdrawn as a candidate for mayor of Charlottetown.

Douglas was the first to enter the race, announcing at the end of November, one year ahead of the election.

In a news release, Douglas said he needs to turn his attention to the poor health of a family member.

"The incredible thing about cities is that they are timeless. Charlottetown will be here for us, day in and day out, ready to grow and progress" said Douglas.

In contrast, he said, he needs to enjoy the time he has with his family while he can.

The financial contributions that have been made to the campaign to date will be donated to the P.E.I. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Douglas's exit leaves two candidates in the race: Cecil Villard and Jamie Larkin.

