Al Douglas was a little nervous to say goodbye to his $16,000 beard, but he welcomed the change once he walked out into the winter post-shave.
"That beard added easily 10 degrees to everything I was doing, so I can actually feel the cold air and, oh, it's incredible," he said.
Douglas, well-known on P.E.I. for promoting bands and brands, set a fundraising goal of $5,000 to have his thick beard shorn off to help the Upper Room food bank.
In the end, Islanders contributed more than $16,000 to The Beard Gives Back. Courtside Sneakers owner Nathan Clark had the honour of removing the beard at an event Wednesday, having donated $600 to the campaign.
Not growing it back
Douglas said the fundraiser was a testament to the Island's generosity — and, as it turns out, their stale wit.
"Every day I'd probably get at least five times, 'Well, you'd better look at getting a scarf!'" he said. "So now I'm pretty glad I'm not going to get that anymore, but I'm going to get other stuff, I'd say."
New face. Same pose. pic.twitter.com/V7YKofc2Ka—
@aldouglas
Douglas said that after "two years of constant bearding" he's going to stay baby-faced for a while.
"I think I'll leave it for a little bit and get a little practice shaving," he said. "I think I still remember how to do that."
Douglas isn't letting his lack of facial hair slow down his philanthropy.
On New Year's Eve, his group the Lavish Boys are holding a party at Fishbones, with all proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association P.E.I. Division.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Charlottetown soup kitchen brings Christmas cheer with handmade hats
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Recycling on P.E.I. is 'a lot better than it used to be,' says company