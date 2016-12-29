Al Douglas was a little nervous to say goodbye to his $16,000 beard, but he welcomed the change once he walked out into the winter post-shave.

"That beard added easily 10 degrees to everything I was doing, so I can actually feel the cold air and, oh, it's incredible," he said.

Douglas, well-known on P.E.I. for promoting bands and brands, set a fundraising goal of $5,000 to have his thick beard shorn off to help the Upper Room food bank.

In the end, Islanders contributed more than $16,000 to The Beard Gives Back. Courtside Sneakers owner Nathan Clark had the honour of removing the beard at an event Wednesday, having donated $600 to the campaign.

Douglas is shown in beardier times. (Mitch Cormier / CBC )

Not growing it back

Douglas said the fundraiser was a testament to the Island's generosity — and, as it turns out, their stale wit.

"Every day I'd probably get at least five times, 'Well, you'd better look at getting a scarf!'" he said. "So now I'm pretty glad I'm not going to get that anymore, but I'm going to get other stuff, I'd say."

Douglas said that after "two years of constant bearding" he's going to stay baby-faced for a while.

"I think I'll leave it for a little bit and get a little practice shaving," he said. "I think I still remember how to do that."

Douglas isn't letting his lack of facial hair slow down his philanthropy.

On New Year's Eve, his group the Lavish Boys are holding a party at Fishbones, with all proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association P.E.I. Division.