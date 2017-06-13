The Charlottetown Airport Authority is in the middle of the second phase of a two-year runway extension project that will cost $7 to $8 million.

The airport is adding an additional 609 metres to the smaller of its two runways to create a 2,133-metre runway.

"It's one of the largest projects we've ever undertaken here at the airport," said Doug Newson, CEO of the Airport Authority.

What's driving the project is repair work needed next year on the main runway, which will have to be taken out of service. The airport will then use its newly-extended runway for all of its service during the peak summer tourist season.

'It does give us the option for more traffic,' says Charlottetown airport CEO Doug Newson. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Then we'll have two what we would call commercially-usable runways for all of our jet service at the airport," said Newson. The two runways allow for smoother landings in different wind and weather conditions.

It began last year with infilling the end of the runway. Now, gravel is being laid down, and electrical work and paving will follow soon.

The extension project is slightly ahead of schedule and Newson said it should be completed by August or early September.

"It does give us the option for more traffic — we're not at a point now here we can't handle what we have on the one runway," Newson noted.

There has been no disruption to service because of the construction, he said.