Feds investing $8.1M in Charlottetown Airport runway upgrades

The federal government is investing $8.1 million for improvements to the Charlottetown Airport.

The project will focus on the airport's main runway and connecting taxiways, according to a government news release.

Major components of the work include grading and drainage improvements, replacement of stormwater collection infrastructure, and repaving.

The project is expected to create about 180 jobs during construction, the government said.

"Transportation systems are a vital part of the Prince Edward Island economy and the investment announced here today will foster long-term prosperity in all corners of the province," said Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay.

"These improvements at the Charlottetown Airport will give Islanders more transportation options while helping businesses get more products to market."

