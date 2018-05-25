Skip to Main Content
Feds investing $8.1M in Charlottetown Airport runway upgrades

Notifications

New

Feds investing $8.1M in Charlottetown Airport runway upgrades

The federal government is investing $8.1 million for improvements to the Charlottetown Airport.

Work includes grading and drainage improvements and replacement of stormwater collection infrastructure

CBC News ·
The project is expected to create about 180 jobs during construction, according to the federal government. (John Robertson/CBC)

The federal government is investing $8.1 million for improvements to the Charlottetown Airport.

The project will focus on the airport's main runway and connecting taxiways, according to a government news release.

Major components of the work include grading and drainage improvements, replacement of stormwater collection infrastructure, and repaving.

The project is expected to create about 180 jobs during construction, the government said.

"Transportation systems are a vital part of the Prince Edward Island economy and the investment announced here today will foster long-term prosperity in all corners of the province," said Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay.

"These improvements at the Charlottetown Airport will give Islanders more transportation options while helping businesses get more products to market."

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us