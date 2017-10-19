A man and child caused a disruption at the Charlottetown airport Thursday when they climbed through a fence into a restricted area.

They were near the airport's business park, far from two planes that were on the tarmac, said Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority.

Charlottetown Police responded and took the pair away. Police said no charges will be laid.

The incident caused a 45-minute delay in the mid-day Air Canada flight to Montreal taking off.

Newson said the airport has closed the gap in the fence.