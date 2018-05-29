Get to the airport early, Islanders warned as tourist season approaches

Charlottetown Airport is expecting another busy season, and is warning Islanders to take seriously the suggestion to arrive two hours before flight departure.

Certain times of day will be busier than others. Three large aircraft are scheduled to be leaving Charlottetown between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

"Probably north of 400 people some days going out around that same time," said airport CEO Doug Newson.

"There are a couple of times a day, both early morning and then supper time, where it can get quite busy in the airport and the terminal building, and we will be reminding people to get here earlier than normal."

Despite construction on the main runway, Charlottetown Airport is expecting traffic this year that is similar to last year's, when just over 370,000 passengers passed through.

More P.E.I. news