People visiting Charlottetown who want to stay close to the water now have the option to stay on it — aboard a 50-foot sailboat.

For $225 a night, groups of up to four people can rent out the Dolly Bird through Airbnb. The sailboat, which is docked in Charlottetown Harbour, is equipped with a double bed, kitchen, bathroom and common space areas also with beds.

Karen (left) and Molly Aylward are co-owners of the Dolly Bird. Karen says staying on the sailboat offers a "sense of freedom and adventure." (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Karen and Molly Aylward are part of five sisters who own the sailboat.

"I think it's the sense of freedom and adventure," said Karen Aylward. "You can sit out on the top deck and sit on that mattress and look at the stars and it's a beautiful place to spend the evening."

The sailboat also has a double bed for Airbnb tenants. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Deborah Dullen of Philadelphia and a friend are staying on the sailboat for three days.

"We love sailing. And, we thought how nice it would be to stay in the harbour while we're here on P.E.I.," she said. "Hotels are sometimes not quite as much adventure as a sailboat."

Deborah Dullen, from Philadelphia, and a friend rented out the yacht space through Airbnb for three days. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Kevin Mouflier, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. (TIAPEI), said he is happy to see more non-traditional accommodation options on the Island.

"Numbers released by the province this week show that the number of new accommodation licenses issued so far in 2017 is way up over previous years. About four times as many licenses have been issued so far this year than by the same time last year," he said.

Up to four people can enjoy a night with a functioning kitchen and living area on a sailboat in Charlottetown Harbour. (Sarah MaMillan/CBC)

The department of Economic Development and Tourism said the increase is due in part to people renting out their properties through sites like Airbnb.