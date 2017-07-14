People visiting Charlottetown who want to stay close to the water now have the option to stay on it — aboard a 50-foot sailboat.
For $225 a night, groups of up to four people can rent out the Dolly Bird through Airbnb. The sailboat, which is docked in Charlottetown Harbour, is equipped with a double bed, kitchen, bathroom and common space areas also with beds.
Karen and Molly Aylward are part of five sisters who own the sailboat.
"I think it's the sense of freedom and adventure," said Karen Aylward. "You can sit out on the top deck and sit on that mattress and look at the stars and it's a beautiful place to spend the evening."
Deborah Dullen of Philadelphia and a friend are staying on the sailboat for three days.
"We love sailing. And, we thought how nice it would be to stay in the harbour while we're here on P.E.I.," she said. "Hotels are sometimes not quite as much adventure as a sailboat."
Kevin Mouflier, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. (TIAPEI), said he is happy to see more non-traditional accommodation options on the Island.
"Numbers released by the province this week show that the number of new accommodation licenses issued so far in 2017 is way up over previous years. About four times as many licenses have been issued so far this year than by the same time last year," he said.
The department of Economic Development and Tourism said the increase is due in part to people renting out their properties through sites like Airbnb.
