The chair of Charlottetown's planning committee says council needs to look at regulating Airbnbs in the city.

There is currently nothing in the city's bylaws governing the use of a person's home to rent to tourists. There are provincial regulations for tourist rentals that include Airbnb rentals.

Renting through Airbnb is a growing industry, says Greg Rivard. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Coun. Greg Rivard said with hundreds of Airbnb properties popping up he feels the city should be involved on some level.

"It's going to have to be looked at at some point," said Rivard.

"I think there's over 400 Airbnbs now just in Charlottetown. So this is definitely a growing industry and something that we're going to have to review at some point, and put a bylaw in place to regulate Airbnbs."

Rivard plans to bring up the issue in the new year.