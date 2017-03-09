An Air Georgian flight, operating as Air Canada Express, headed to Charlottetown on Thursday had to turn around and return to the Toronto airport due to "some cracking" in the windshield.

Julie Mailhot, Chief Operating Officer for Air Georgian, said in an email that the crew of the 50-seat CRJ Bombardier aircraft elected to turn around as a precautionary measure. The fight, AC AC7391, had 50 passengers.

"Our crew are trained to handle events such as this and the flight landed and taxied normally to the gate. The aircraft is now out of service for maintenance," she said.

As of 6 p.m., a new aircraft was brought in and the passengers were on their way to Charlottetown.