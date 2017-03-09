Hammad Ahmed, a third year engineering student, has been elected president of UPEI's Student Union.

Ahmed started at UPEI in 2014, after beginning his university career at Al Yamamah University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia majoring in business. He was born and raised in the Middle East, and has also served as president of the Society of International Students.

Ahmed's platform included plans to create a more inclusive campus that would create a sense of unity for Island students, students from other parts of Canada, and international students.

Other winners in the voting include Taya Nabuurs as VP academic and external and Megan Rix as VP student life.