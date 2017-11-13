Another batch of Comté firm-ripened cheese from Agropur Import collection has been recalled due to possible Listeria infection.

The recall was triggered by test results from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The affected product is the 200 gram size. It includes all best before dates up to and including Feb. 9, 2018, with UPC code 0 67400 00397 0. The product was distributed in all parts of Canada.

The cheese should be thrown out or returned to where it was purchased. There have been no illnesses associated with this recall.

This is the second recall of the Agropur Comté cheese this fall.