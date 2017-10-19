Agropur has recalled one of its cheese products after a test by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency found Listeria in a sample.

The product is firm-ripened Comté cheese under the Agropur Import Collection brand, 200-gram size with a best before stamp of 17 DE 15 and UPC code 0 67400 00397 0. The cheese was sold all across the country.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with this recall.

Anyone with the product at home should throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Listeria is a particular concern for pregnant women and elderly people.