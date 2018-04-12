$37M to help strengthen P.E.I.'s agriculture sector

The federal and provincial governments are partnering to invest $37 million to help farmers prepare and adapt to a changing climate, and to build public trust in the food sector.

The funding comes from the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a $3 billion, five-year investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector.

In previous agreements, farmers were concerned not enough emphasis had been put on climate change, according to P.E.I.'s Department of Agriculture. The new investment will help fund research into such issues as how crops can better withstand pests and lack of snow cover, said David Mol of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture.

"One of the changes I see is our lack of snow cover through parts of the winter," he said. "Winter cereals, for example, are very prone to freezing if they're not covered with snow. So, that begs moving research into heartier winter crops, so you'll have longer periods of time between weather events."

Largest industry on P.E.I.

According to the province, agriculture is the largest industry on P.E.I., with farm cash receipts for 2016 representing a value of $487 million.

A portion of the funding will go to building public trust in the industry, Mol said.

"As we all go to the grocery store we look at labels, we're all concerned about what's in it, and so it's to make that road from the farm to the plate more transparent," he said.

