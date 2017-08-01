The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has published a report detailing public and industry feedback on a new five-year agriculture policy framework for P.E.I.

The report, titled What We've Heard: The Next Policy Framework for Agriculture (2018-2023), is the culmination of a two-year consultation process, according to a government release.

Department clients, industry stakeholders, and the public were invited to provide their input in several priority areas throughout the evaluation and consultation process.

"The information collected from this report will help our department deliver programs that meet the specific needs of the Island's agriculture industry going forward," said Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Alan McIssac in the release.

"It will allow us to hit the ground running when the next policy framework comes into effect."