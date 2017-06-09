The government of Canada has announced more than half a million dollars for the development new agriculture and education resources for the country's primary and secondary schools.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced $567,786 for Agriculture in the Classroom Canada, a non-profit group, in Montague, P.E.I. on Friday.

The funding will go towards new agriculture education tools in the classroom. (Submitted by P.E.I. Agriculture Sector Council)

"We are absolutely delighted with this new partnership with Agriculture and Agri-Food," said Agriculture in the Classroom Canada chair Christa Wright.

"[This] will affect real advancement in the sharing of Canada's agriculture and food story."

The program is meant to both educate students about agriculture, and promote career opportunities in the agriculture and agri-food sector.