Agriculture Adventure Days hit the Eastlink Centre Tuesday as students from local schools came to learn about the importance of farming.

With booths representing 12 different agricultural commodities, businesses and local farms, as well as animals on display, the event brought the farm to the city.

Across the country, expos like this are taking place as part of Canadian Agricultural Literacy Month.

More than 700 students are expected at Agriculture Adventure Days Tuesday and Wednesday. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

"This is the first ever agriculture adventure days here on P.E.I.," said Rayanne Frizzell, national co-ordinator of Canadian Agricultural Literacy Month.

"It's an expanded version of what our agricultural awareness committee has done in the past, but this is a great opportunity for students to come in and visit different stations and learn about agriculture."

Agricultural awareness

There were a diverse range of booths at the event.

Students learned about egg and potato farming, the importance of bees for all types of agriculture and some of the heavy equipment such as tractors that would be used on a farm.

This was the first year for the event. It was part of Canadian Agricultural Literacy Month. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

There were also goats, sheep, pigs, chickens and roosters on display, in some cases ready to pet.

Events across the country

Frizzell said that there were similar events happening in seven provinces as part of Canadian Agricultural Literacy Month.

She said the month-long push for better agricultural awareness used to be a one-week event but has been expanded to further educate young people about the inherent connection between food and farming.