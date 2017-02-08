The P.E.I. government is asking Islanders for their feedback for the next agricultural policy framework.

The next agricultural policy framework — an agreement that outlines policy and program priorities to be delivered by federal, provincial and territorial governments across Canada — is set to launch April 1, 2018. It will be in effect until 2023, according to the province. It replaces the current framework — Growing Forward 2.

Islanders can submit online comments in February and March. The province's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will use the feedback to "develop programming and initiatives" for the next framework.

Comments can be in English or French in the following areas:

markets and trade.

science, research and innovation.

environmental sustainability and climate change.

value-added agriculture and agri-food processing.

public trust.

Online comments can be submitted on the department's website. The province says a final report on the consultations with Islanders will be made available when it's complete.