A 33-year-old Charlottetown man will appear in court Wednesday afternoon to face a charge of aggravated assault.

Officers were called to an address on St. Peter's Road Monday night after receiving a complaint that an assault was underway.

Police say a 38-year-old Charlottetown woman was seriously injured in what was a domestic dispute. She was taken to the QEH and remains in hospital, an officer told CBC News.

The man is also facing breach of probation and failure to keep the peace and be of good behaviour from an unrelated incident.