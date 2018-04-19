Affordable housing crunch tough on Charlottetown young adults, survey suggests

More affordable housing for young adults is needed in Charlottetown, suggests a survey by the city's Youth Retention Advisory Board.

More than half of the 850 survey respondents said they were unhappy with their current housing situation, primarily because of cost, and report spending more than 30 per cent of their monthly income on housing.

The survey, for people between the ages of 16 and 35, ran from Jan. 16 to Feb. 16, 2018.

The board's goal through the survey was to collect meaningful data from the city's youth that can be used to help shape policy and direction as the city works with its partners and other levels of government to address housing concerns.

Influx of Airbnb rentals

In November of 2017, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported that P.E.I. had record low vacancy rates of 1.2 per cent, and even lower in Charlottetown. The board's report suggests the influx in Airbnb rental properties has contributed to the housing shortage, with more than 300 Airbnb registered rentals available on P.E.I.

Among the report's recommendations are a reduction in parking minimums, reviewing building codes and the creation of a revolving affordable housing loan.

'No quick fix'

"The goal of this report is to educate those interested about the real world implications and effects that the current housing market has on our young people," said board member Zac Murphy in a news release.

"There is no quick fix or simple solutions and we don't pretend to be experts, but we know that policy is being developed and we want to make sure there is data available that speaks to how this situation impacts youth."

The report will be forwarded to city council for review and a resolution to officially accept the report is scheduled for the May 14 public meeting of council.

