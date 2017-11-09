An advocacy group for Islanders with mobility issues says there's an urgent need for suitable housing on P.E.I.

The P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities has a waiting list of more than 100 individuals who have been looking for affordable and fully accessible rental units, but have come up empty.

"There's a definite shortage," said council member Devon Broome. "Almost every day we can count on a phone call from a citizen somewhere on the Island looking for accessible housing, expressing their concerns with the search that they have already gone through and just the lack of what they're coming up with."

In many cases, Broome said, clients are able to find housing that has an accessible entrance, but it doesn't have all the individual features they need to adequately function within their home.

Devon Broome says housing units may have a ramp, but many don't have all of the features someone with a disability would need to be able to function within their home. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It may not have the bathroom for the person to be able to independently shower or go to the bathroom, it doesn't have a kitchen setup with cupboards and counter heights that an individual using a motorized chair or a manual chair can even get up to and operate the sink or controls on their stove and fridges and that sorts of things," Broome explained.

"So there's a lot more to it than just being able to gain entry into a home, you need to be able to function within your home as well."

Broome said each individual on the waiting list has unique needs. Her 21-year-old daughter, who has Spina bifida, has been looking for a wheel-chair accessible unit.

"She wants to be able to go to work, volunteer, to go to school," Broome said.

"By not having the housing she's not able to continue on in those chapters in her life."

New construction requirements

The cities of Summerside and Charlottetown require that for all new apartment construction, one of out of every 12 units be accessible. In apartment buildings with 36 or more units, the ratio is one in every 18 units in Charlottetown.

Broome said the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities keeps close track of any units that becomes available, and will continue to lobby communities, developers and government to show there is a need for more affordable housing with accessibility features.

"It's something we keep pushing for and we keep expressing to anyone that will listen that the need is there and that we support it."