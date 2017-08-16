Health PEI is adding more spaces to its adult day program, which provides support for people caring for seniors at home.

Seniors can attend the program, which provides activities that help keep them active and engaged. Health PEI is adding 40 new spaces with the following pages.

Moving from two days to three days a week in Alberton and Souris.

Adding Saturday programs in Summerside and Charlottetown.

Extending daily operating hours in Charlottetown.

"Expanding the adult day programming across the province is an important first step in reaffirming our commitment to delivering home care services that support Islanders," said Health Minister Rob Henderson.

Health PEI will add 2.7 full time positions to support the program expansion.