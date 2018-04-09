ADL to receive $5.4M in federal funding to improve production

The federal government is investing $5.4 million in P.E.I. dairy producer Amalgamated Dairies Ltd. to "modernize" its Summerside plant.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay made the announcement during ADL's annual general meeting on Monday.

$4.4 million of the funding is being provided through the federal government's Dairy Processing Investment Fund — a four-year investment program by the federal government to help Canadian dairy processors improve their operations. The other $1 million is from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The cash is for the Island dairy producer to reduce production costs, increase the volume of milk it buys from dairy producers and to develop new products.

Jim Bradley, CEO of ADL, said in a news release that the funding also allows the dairy producer to expand cheese production and storage as well as improve processing equipment and to seek new markets.

"The ADL Water Street cheese plant expansion will increase production capacity by 40 per cent and increase storage capacity by 30 per cent," he said.

"ADL is proudly owned by 165 family dairy farms and today's announcement provides them the confidence to continue investing in their farm operations."​

More P.E.I. News