P.E.I.'s Amalgamated Dairies Ltd had some success this week at the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto.

ADL entered its 2 year old cheddar into competition for the first time, and is bringing a couple of prestigious prizes back to the Island.

The cheddar was named Grand Reserve Champion among extra mature cheddars and was awarded the highest aggregate score for cheddar at the competition.

ADL, which is owned by 165 PEI dairy farmers, is the largest cheese processor in Atlantic Canada.

COWS also saw some success in a cheese competition earlier this year, winning two ribbons from the American Cheese Society in July.