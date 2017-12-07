Charlottetown Islanders player Adam Peter Marsh has been charged with impaired driving.

Marsh, 20, faces charges from an alleged offence on Nov. 13. He is charged with driving over the legal blood alcohol limit. Charges were laid against him on Dec. 1.

On leave from Islanders

Three days after the alleged offence, the Charlottetown Islanders announced that Marsh — who is from Chicago and is in his second year with the team — would be away from the team "to deal with a personal matter" for an "undetermined period of time."

"We support Adam and he's where he needs to be right now," said Islanders president of operations Craig Foster on Thursday.

Marsh is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Thursday, Dec. 14.