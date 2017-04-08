What do a golden donut, a plastic mug, and a personal note from Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber have in common? They are all some of the favourite things of Adam Brazier, artistic director at P.E.I.'s Confederation Centre of the Arts.

Brazier took the job in October 2014, after serving as co-founder and artistic director of Toronto production company Theatre 20 for several years. He also played the male lead in the world premiere of the musical Evangeline at The Charlottetown Festival.

The award-winning actor has starred in shows on Broadway and at the Stratford and Shaw Festivals as well as on London's West End. The 42-year-old moved to P.E.I. from Toronto, but was no stranger to the Island — his grandfather is from St. Peter's Bay, P.E.I.

He currently lives in Charlottetown with his wife Melissa and sons Grayson, five, and Charlie, two.

Brazier agreed to share some of his favourite things as part of CBC P.E.I.'s ongoing profile series of people and their treasured objects.

1. Golden donut

"Mother's side of the family are proud Islanders since mid-1700s, but my dad's side are all filthy Torontonians," joked Brazier.

Adam Brazier was awarded this 'golden donut' after a decade of service in his family's business, Tiny Tom Donuts. (Submitted by Adam Brazier)

"Back in T.O. we have a family business called Tiny Tom Donuts," he shared, a small family business that's become a 58-year tradition throughout the GTA. Employees earn a "Golden donut" award after 10 years of service.

"Much like my Grade 10 science credit, it took me an extra four years to earn it," Brazier said.

2. Handmade train set

When Brazier's first son was born, a family friend made him a wooden train set by hand, which has been well-loved by his two boys and except for one missing wheel, is still in perfect shape.

Adam Brazier's son Charlie, 2, plays with a wooden train set hand-made by a friend. (Submitted by Adam Brazier)

"I adore this gift and intend to keep it for my grandchildren," Brazier said.

3. Note from a legend

Several years ago, Brazier was working as an actor in London's West End and was fortunate enough to work closely with Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber. Brazier was being considered for a lead role in the Broadway premiere of Webber's newest musical, The Woman in White.

A personal note from the most commercially successful composer in history, Andrew Lloyd Webber, telling Andrew Brazier he won a lead role in his Broadway musical The Woman in White. (Submitted by Adam Brazier)

"Unsure but hopeful, I returned home to Toronto where I had received a gift in the mail," he said. "It was a beautiful publication of his private collected works of Victorian art. Inscribed inside was 'To Adam, and now Broadway! Andrew.'"

4. Blue plastic mug

"On Boxing Day of 2005, I went on a first date. Eight days later, we went backpacking through Europe together," shared Brazier.

While in Milan, Italy, he and his now-wife Melissa stayed a hostel that offered a breakfast to go.

Adam Brazier and his wife, Melissa, with their sentimental Italian blue plastic mug. (Submitted by Adam Brazier)

"Coffee was served in a reusable blue plastic mug that has stayed with us, and is now used by our kids for apple juice and hot chocolate."

A sentimental journey indeed.