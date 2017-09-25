UPEI is getting a couple of new pieces of bioscience equipment.

One piece will be used by a researcher at UPEI to look into the chemical makeup of materials in the making of natural health products.

The other piece of equipment will be used by the Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC), providing detailed toxicology testing on fish and mammals to detect pesticides, toxins and antibiotics that could be harmful for human consumption.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is footing most of the roughly $820,000 pricetag for both pieces of equipment, pitching in about $621,000.

UPEI and the AVC is covering the remaining $200,000 or so.

Both pieces of equipment are expected to create revenues from private companies.