The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is lending a P.E.I. business $200,000 to expand and modernize its packaging process.

According to a press release, P.E.I. Bag Co. Ltd. is going to use the loan from ACOA's Business Development Program to purchase a new bag manufacturing machine.

The new machine is expected to increase output and improve the quality of its mesh bag products.

The company started a jute bag operation in 1935 in response to the growing potato market. It has expanded to other agricultural products as well as the construction industry with customers across Canada and internationally.

Located in Central Bedeque, P.E.I., the company employs about 40 people full time.