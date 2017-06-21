An Island organization is getting some financial help for its summer student internship program for bilingual and Francophone students.

On Wednesday, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) announced it was providing the organization — Réseau de développement économique et d'employabilité (RDÉE Î.-P.-É. Inc.) — with a non-repayable contribution of $97,950 for this year's summer program. The P.E.I. government is also providing the organization with $47,000, according to a press release.

This is the 14th year the 12-week paid summer internship — Programme d'entrepreneurship régionale, communautaire, et économique (PERCÉ) — has been offered.

Support entrepreneurial and economic development

The program is designed to retain post-secondary students after they graduate and support entrepreneurial and community economic development in the Island's Acadian and Francophone communities.

The program provides students with work experience and skills as well as the opportunity to make business connections for future employment.

"Now, more than ever, it is extremely important that we support initiatives that encourage Islanders to pursue careers right here on Prince Edward Island," said Sonny Gallant, P.E.I.'s Minister of Workforce and Advanced Learning in the press release.

"As our population ages we must make strides to build the workforce of the future, and ensure that our economy continues to grow in the face of changing demographics."

"We are very pleased to support PERCÉ as it aligns with these goals."

Thirty students have been approved for this summer's program.