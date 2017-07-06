Community groups on P.E.I. are getting some money from the federal government for improvements to their buildings and other infrastructure.

Malpeque MP Wayne Easter announced the funding Thursday in New Haven.

"We look to the great work being done by individuals and groups in rural Atlantic Canada, and we wish to build on that," said Easter in a news release.

Nine projects will receive $304,846 from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Alan Crane, president of the Kingston Royal Canadian Legion, said the money will allow renovations to be expanded beyond the absolutely necessary to other projects of importance to members.