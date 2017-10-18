It's been a mild autumn so far on P.E.I., and the weather forecasting service Accuweather says that could continue right through the winter.

Accuweather released its winter forecast for Canada Tuesday.

While a La Nina is expected to bring cold to much of the country, warmer than normal waters in the North Atlantic are forecast to keep that cold out of Atlantic Canada.

"Cloudier and milder conditions will prevail in cities such as Saint John, Halifax and Charlottetown," said Accuweather's Brett Anderson in a news release.

Snowfall in the province is expected to be near normal.