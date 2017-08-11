The price of finding a place to stay on P.E.I., which had been declining or holding steady since 2013, has taken a big leap this year.

Statistics Canada released its traveller accommodation services price index for the second quarter of 2017 Friday.

It shows an increase of 10.8 per cent in prices over 2016. Much of that increase is focused on business travellers who are seeing a 14 per cent increase in prices this year, compared to just 9.1 per cent for leisure travellers.

While the price increase is the highest in the country year-over-year, P.E.I. had some catching up to do. Since 2013, the increase is still below the national average.