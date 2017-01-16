A cottage operator on P.E.I. is adding a second fully-accessible cottage, with the help of ACOA, in the face of increasing demand.

Bernard and Cheryl Jay, owners of Margate Riverview Cottages, plan to have Kristen's Kabin open this summer. They opened their first accessible cottage, Lorna's Loft, in 2015, and they've been getting an increasing number of calls from people looking to rent it.

"More and more. We've seen so many inquiries. And sometimes you can sense the frustration in people's voices. They do want to come to the Island but they're looking to experience it from a cottage perspective," said Bernard Jay.

"A couple of years ago there wasn't more than a couple operations that were certified mobile accessible so, I know now there are a lot more that are getting into it."

Few accessible cottages available

Kristen's Kabin is being built with help from a $118,000 loan from ACOA's Business Development Program.

The cottage is named for the Jay's niece Kristen Cameron. Cameron was a highly touted hockey player when she was struck by a drunk driver while riding her bicycle. The collision left her paralyzed from the chest down.

According to Access Advisor, a program that for a fee evaluates and works with businesses trying to become either fully or partially accessible, there are currently 12 tourism accommodations on P.E.I. that have been designated as fully accessible, and most of them are hotels.