It's a great day to be Acadian.

Expect to see a lot of red white and blue throughout the streets as people celebrate national Acadian Day across Canada.

In Charlottetown visitors flocked to downtown to celebrate Acadian culture.

​

Three happy Acadian Day festival goers. (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

There was face painting, stickers, buttons, stars, pins and more available for all on Victoria Row between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Celebrating Acadian Day here on P.E.I. (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Listen to the sounds take over Victoria Row. (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

A woman and child stroll through the streets of Charlottetown. (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

​