It's a great day to be Acadian.

Expect to see a lot of red white and blue throughout the streets as people celebrate national Acadian Day across Canada.

In Charlottetown visitors flocked to downtown to celebrate Acadian culture.

Three happy Acadian Day festival goers. (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

There was face painting, stickers, buttons, stars, pins and more available for all on Victoria Row between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Celebrating Acadian Day here on P.E.I. (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Listen to the sounds take over Victoria Row. (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

A woman and child stroll through the streets of Charlottetown. (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Acadian flags everywhere today! (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

With files from Jean-Luc Bouchard