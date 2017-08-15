It's a great day to be Acadian.
Expect to see a lot of red white and blue throughout the streets as people celebrate national Acadian Day across Canada.
In Charlottetown visitors flocked to downtown to celebrate Acadian culture.
- 'A special feeling in your heart': 5 things to know about being Acadian
- Acadian Day celebrations for 'all Islanders'
There was face painting, stickers, buttons, stars, pins and more available for all on Victoria Row between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 3 Needs convenience stores closing in greater Charlottetown area
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. has fewer bars per capita than rest of Atlantic Canada