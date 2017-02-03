The Jeux de l'Acadie 50+ games will be held on P.E.I. for the first time in 2018.

The official memorandum of understanding to host the 6th edition of the games in P.E.I.'s Evangeline region was signed Thursday. This will be the first time the event is hosted outside of New Brunswick.

The games are for francophones aged 50 or older, and include a wide variety of events. The 2016 games included sports such as badminton, golf and pickleball, as well as activities such as card games and scrabble.

More than 300 participants are expected in the Evangeline region over the four days of games, which run from Sept. 13-18, 2018.