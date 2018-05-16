P.E.I. providing $1M in funding to World Acadian Congress

The government of P.E.I. is providing $1 million in funding to the World Acadian Congress.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan — who's also the province's minister of Acadian and Francophone Affairs — made the announcement in Miscouche, P.E.I., Wednesday as the province prepares to host the international Acadian gathering in 2019.

$600,000 of that will be provided in "cash contributions over several years," MacLauchlan said, and $400,000 will be provided for other services such as translation, event security and more.

2019 marks the 25th anniversary of the World Acadian Congress and Prince Edward Island, as well as New Brunswick, will play host to the celebrations.

The gathering is held once every five years, allowing families of Acadian descent to come together to reunite with relatives far and wide. This year's gathering is expected to draw roughly 100,000 people.

The celebrations begin in Abram-Village on Aug. 10 and end in Shediac, N.B., on Aug. 24.

"The Congrès mondial acadien 2019 is a major event whose mission is to promote Acadian culture and reinforce the strong ties that unite our communities," said Claudette Thériault, chair of the congress's organizing committee, in a news release.

"It will have important and beneficial repercussions, both for the Acadian community and for Prince Edward Island as a whole."

