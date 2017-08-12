Tuesday is National Acadian Day, and it's expected to be the largest celebration of Acadian Day on the Island to date.

"Because of the Canada 150 celebrations we decided that we would certainly make it a major event and make sure that all Islanders have an opportunity to come and celebrate the Acadian culture and heritage," said Aubrey Cormier, the executive director of La Societe Saint-Thomas-d'Aquin.

There will be events in all six Acadian communities across the Island.

La Societe Saint-Thomas-d'Aquin, the group that represents Acadians and francophones on P.E.I., is also working with Parks Canada to bring two events to Port-La-Joye—Fort Amherst.

On Sunday, Parks Canada is hosting a family fun day as a lead-up event for Tuesday's celebrations.

On National Acadian Day itself, there will be family activities at Victoria Row in Charlottetown from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a carnival show, concerts and fireworks at the National Historic Site.

Lennie Gallant will be performing at Port-La-Joye-Fort Amherst on Tuesday evening as part of the Acadian Day festivities. (Darrell Theriault)

As part of the event, La Societe Saint-Thomas-d'Aquin will be presenting the Mi'kmaq Confederacy with the wigwam that was built at Port-La-Joye—Fort Amherst this summer.

"We will certainly have... an opportunity to emphasize the Acadian and Mi'kmaq relationships that have been ongoing for the last few hundred years," said Cormier.

'Special day for all Islanders'

After the activities at Victoria Row wrap up shuttle buses will be taking people from Charlottetown to Port-La-Joye—Fort Amherst from 4 p.m. until the end of the event.

The carnival at the National Historic Site will run until 6 p.m. followed by performances from Lennie Gallant and Les Hotesses d'Hilaire and finishing off with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Aubrey Cormier, executive director of La Societe Saint-Thomas-d'Aquin, said the Acadian Cultural Federation has been working hard on putting together this year's event. (Jean-Luc Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Cormier wanted to ensure that not only Acadians could enjoy the festivities as all of the events are bilingual.

"It's very important to recognize that it's not just a National Acadian holiday for Acadians. I think it's a special day for all Islanders."