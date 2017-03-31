It was one year ago Friday that the P.E.I. government announced it was bringing back abortion services to the Island.

Abortion services have been offered since January at a temporary location in the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

As well, in the next few weeks, other community-based services are expected to begin at the hospital, including sexual health and postpartum mental health services, according to Health PEI.

Currently, the province is working on expanding the Ambulatory Care Centre at the hospital to include the new Women's Wellness Centre. The centre is expected to open late next year.