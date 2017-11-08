Health PEI says 116 surgical abortions were performed at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside between Jan. 31 to Oct. 31.

The statistics about the Women's Wellness Program were released Wednesday. The program provides a variety of reproductive and sexual health services to Islanders.

Health PEI also announced it is now offering the abortion drug Mifegymiso for free through the program at the Prince County Hospital.

"We've taken the time to explore how best to offer Mifegymiso for medical abortions, ensuring that women are fully supported with counseling services and follow-up care," wellness program manager Rachelle Pike said in a government news release.

"We've worked closely with our team of medical professionals to ensure they've received the proper training as recommended by Health Canada so that they can best support Island women opting for this service."

Rural wellness centres

The province is looking at making the drug available for free at new expanded women's wellness satellite centres in Souris, O'Leary and Alberton, so rural women have equal access to this treatment.

Women wanting Mifegymiso outside of the program have to pay the drug cost.

"Women should have as many options as possible when facing a difficult time in their lives, which is why we fully support steps taken to roll out access to the medical abortion pill in P.E.I.," said Jillian Kilfoil, executive director of Women's Network PEI.

Before 2017, P.E.I. was the only province that did not offer surgical abortions, though it would pay for the service off-Island. In 2016, the MacLauchlan government pledged to change that, and January of this year, abortion services were offered on P.E.I. for the first time since 1982.