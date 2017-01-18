Statistics Canada is conducting the Aboriginal Peoples Survey for 2017, and the Native Council of P.E.I. hopes its members participate if they are contacted.

The survey collects data from Métis, Inuit and First Nations people living off reserve, living in Canada.

The focus of the study this year is participation in the Canadian economy. Like past surveys, the last one done in 2012, it will also collect information on health, language, housing and mobility.

A better voice

Lisa Cooper, Chief of the Native Council of Prince Edward Island, said it's important the government hears what issues affect people off-reserve.

"It would be looking at the social determinants of health, we'd be looking at education, housing, employment," said Cooper.

"For us specifically, it hits home with us with the mental health and addictions, and other areas of employment and education. So, I mean, by filling it out it gives us a better voice."

Survey collection by Stats Canada started Tuesday, and will continue until the end of June. Nationally, it hopes to reach about 48,000 Métis, Inuit and First Nations people.