The federal government is providing roughly $558,000 in funding for a wild-fish stocking facility and community centre upgrades for the Abegweit First Nation community in Scotchford, P.E.I., according to a government news release.
The Abegweit Conservation Society will receive more than $212,000 through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to improve the Abegweit Biodiversity Enhancement Hatchery, the only wild-fish stocking facility in P.E.I.
The federal government is also providing $121,000 in additional funding to the hatchery through the Aboriginal Aquaculture in Canada Initiative and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.
$333K for fish hatchery
In total, the hatchery will receive $333,000.
The Abegweit Band will also receive $156,000 in funding from ACOA to expand and upgrade the Mawiomi Building in Scotchford.
As well, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada is also contributing $69,000 to the building for a total of $225,000.
'Major employer'
"The two projects announced today play a key role in our community's strategic economic development," Chief Brian Francis said in the release.
"Abegweit First Nation has become a major employer, creating jobs for 170 people both within and outside the community. The enterprises we've undertaken are diverse and innovative, but always rooted in tradition."
