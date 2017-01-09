Screaming fans are to be expected at an Abba tribute concert in Summerside next week.

But that's only because Abbamania is so close to the original, producer Garry Lichach of Bounty Enterprises told CBC Radio: Mainstreet's Angela Walker Monday.

"They look like Abba, they sound like Abba," Lichach said.

Abbamania will play at the Summerside Harbourfront Theatre Jan. 18. The concert will feature the music of the Swedish pop group, as well as tributes to David Bowie, Paul McCartney and The Bee Gees.

Fans can expect the tributes to be as close as it gets "to the real thing," said Lichach. "This is the real deal, the real look, the real sound."

The show has even tricked a few people in the past. Lichach recalled a concert in Toronto where an elderly couple told him they saw Abba perform in 1974 "and they have not changed a bit."

When he told them the group on stage was only impersonating Abba, the couple got upset, shook their heads in disbelief and then left.

"They had never seen an impersonator show in their life," he said.

'Best in the world'

It's the group's eighth concert in the Maritime region and fans can expect to hear many of the bands' greatest hits.

The superstars of days gone by will perform at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside next week, with tributes to Abba, David Bowie, The Bee Gees and Paul McCartney. (Abbamania/Facebook)

Lichach said the show continues to draw people because it transports them back to bygone days.

"And after 46 years of doing this, if you are not the best in the world you don't work in our production," he said.

The concert promoters may also be looking to capitalize on the tremendous success of Mamma Mia! at the Confederation Centre in the summer of 2016, a musical that featured the songs of the Swedish pop supergroup.

