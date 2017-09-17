Aaron Hastelow may be best known for playing Gilbert Blythe in Anne of Green Gables The Musical, but on Sunday his music will be centre stage.

Hastelow dropped his self-titled, debut album in July and will be playing it for the first time at the Harmony House Theatre in Hunter River, P.E.I., on Sunday at 7 p.m.

When he first held his album in his hands he couldn't believe it was real.

"It felt like I opened a box of a thousand fake copies of something until I realized that it wasn't a dream anymore. It was reality and there was real music on that CD," Hastelow told CBC P.E.I.'s Mainstreet.

'I learned so much about myself'

The album has six songs and is a mix of cover songs from Canadian artists as well as Gilbert's love ballad 'Wond'rin' from the musical.

"I learned so much about myself, about what styles of music I really connect to and just how to sing at the end of the day," Hastelow said.

"Putting it together with my dad, who is also my producer, was very special and very meaningful."

Harmony House, 7 p.m.

Hastelow will play songs from his album at Harmony House Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

"I'm so proud of it and I'm so excited that it's been doing so well already. I just can't wait to sing all the music for an audience and have a good time."

Hastelow is joined by Michelle Bouey and Tringa Rexhepi, as well as Scott Christian and Jon Matthews.

Tickets are $20.