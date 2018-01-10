About 900 litres of diesel fuel has been stolen from a fire department on Prince Edward Island.

RCMP are investigating the theft, which was discovered on Jan. 2.

Allen Cole, the fire chief for the New London Rural Community Fire Company, said they had gone out for a call and when they came back, they found their fuel storage tank was empty.

"We went to fuel up after a call the other day and the tank was empty," Cole said. "We did a little bit of research and figured we lost about 900 litres."

Security camera blocked

The department is not sure when the theft happened. A security camera didn't catch what happened as a recently built shed on the property blocked the camera's view of the tank.

East Prince RCMP believe the thefts were a little bit at a time, possibly starting in the fall. Police said they have no suspects and the investigation is continuing.

The theft would cost the fire department over $1,000 to replace the fuel, Cole said, but it would have no impact on its operations.

Cole said one access point has a lock on it, but a port at the top of the tank doesn't. Cole added he would be looking at ways to further secure the tank to prevent this type of theft in the future.