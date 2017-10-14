As the leaves begin to change colour, why not get outside for a hike on one of the Island's beautiful trails like the ones in Bonshaw, P.E.I.?

Here are some other suggestions for fun activities this weekend across the Island.

1. Open house at Saoirse Farm

Saoirse Farms in Mount Stewart is a free-range farm that is open to the public this Saturday from noon till 3. (Saoirse Farms/Facebook)

From noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, visit Saoirse Farms — pronounced seer-shay, gaelic for freedom — in Mount Stewart, P.E.I.

Visit with the animals, including goats, chickens, ducks, pigs, rabbits, sheep and horses.

"We are an ethically-operated free range farm where our animals enjoy the run of the property," the farm's Facebook page states.

They promise to have beverages and snacks, pumpkin decorating and balloons. More info on the event's Facebook page.

2. P.E.I. Symphony concert

The P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra begins its 50th season this Sunday with a concert with Ten Strings and a Goat Skin at Zion Presbyterian Church in Charlottetown. (Darrell Theriault/Facebook)

Sunday, the P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 50th season with the ECMA award-winning Ten Strings and a Goat Skin performing at the Zion Presbyterian Church in Charlottetown as part of Singfest. It's the first of four annual concerts.

The concert runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

They'll be playing Beethoven's 3rd Symphony, called the Eroica, "a large-scale symphony in four movements," according to the event's description on Facebook. A free pre-concert talk featuring Maestro Mark Shapiro and members of Ten Strings And A Goat Skin will be held in the church's youth chapel just before the concert at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 or $15 for students, available at the door or at the Confederation Centre box office. Seating is first come, first served.

3. P.E.I. marathon

The P.E.I. Marathon turns 14 years old this weekend. (Prince Edward Island Marathon/Facebook)

This will be the 14th annual P.E.I. Marathon, which is a Boston Marathon qualifier. It's not too late to take part — registration runs all day Saturday.

Saturday, there's a free kids Spud Run starting at 11 a.m. at the UPEI Canada Games track.

The marathon starts Sunday at 8 a.m. from the P.E.I. National Park in Brackley, and you can expect the first marathon runners to cross the finish line on Great George Street about two hours and 40 minutes later. Stan Chaisson of P.E.I. won last year in 2:41.

There's also a healthy lifestyle expo at Murphy's Community Centre in Charlottetown Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.. Canadian athletic gear retailer Lululemon will be set up there

Need more info? Check out their website at peimarathon.ca or the event's Facebook page.

4. Evangeline Country Music Festival

Western gear is encouraged at this weekend's Evangeline Country Music Festival in Abrams Village. (Canadian Press)

The country music festival started Friday and continues through Sunday at the Acadian Musical Village in Abrams Village, and festival-goers are encouraged to dress in western outfits.

Saturday morning from 10 till noon, kids can enjoy face painting, games, pumpkin decorating, singing and dancing.

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. the popular Legends of Country Music Show will feature more than 20 local musicians performing music of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Cayouche, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and more. There will abe a 50/50 draw and chicken fricot and râpure will be available all for $12. The event is for those 19 and over.

On Sunday, a musical cowboy buffet will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring a traditional roast turkey dinner and music from Jacques and Alex Arsenault for $15 plus tax.

5. Pop-Up Flea Market

Saturday's Thriftspotting Pop-Up Flea Market will be the group's 3rd event. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

The third P.E.I. Thriftspotting Pop-up Flea Market will be on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Trinity United Church gymnasium on the corner of Richmond and Prince streets in Charlottetown.

Local avid thrifters will be selling their finds — most will only be accepting cash — and Receiver Coffee will be selling coffee and snacks.

Admission is $2 or a non-perishable food item for the local food bank and soup kitchen. More info on the event's Facebook page.

6. Cornwall Cornfest

The North River Fire Department will have an open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of Cornwall's Cornfest. (North River Fire Dept. Open House/Facebook )

Cornwall's annual Cornfest began Wednesday and continues through Sunday with more than a dozen events.

Saturday, enjoy a pancake breakfast at the Cornwall Civic Centre starting at 9 a.m. There will be a washer toss tournament at the Ferry Road Centre at 1 p.m. and a softball tournament all day at the York Point Fields. The fire department will have an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at noon there will be a free corn boil at the North River Fire Hall. Saturday will be capped off by a trivia contest at the civic centre for all those age 19 and over, starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $2.

Sunday, there's a free fun fair and yard sale at the civic centre from noon until 3 p.m. with pumpkin decorating, inflatables and games. From 1 to 2 p.m. watch the celebrity corn-shucking competition, and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Cornwall Curling Club, watch a curling demonstration and try the sport for free — there will also be cake!

For more info check out the event's Facebook page.

7. Walk in the woods

Take a guided walk in the woods at Macphail Homestead in Orwell on Sunday at 2 p.m. (Macphail Woods Ecological Forestry Project/Facebook)

On Sunday, staff of the Macphail Woods Ecological Forestry Project will be leading an autumn woodland walk through the trails on the Macphail Homestead in Orwell, P.E.I. Learn about the natural history of Prince Edward Island and develop an appreciation for woodland communities.

The walk begins at the Macphail Woods Nature Centre at 2 p.m. and is free.

Participants are advised to bring good walking shoes and clothing appropriate to the weather conditions.

For more information visit macphailwoods.org or visit them on Facebook.